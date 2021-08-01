Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.