Anyswap Achieves Market Cap of $30.49 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00003944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $30.49 million and $2.10 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00044123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00102081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00134462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,469.88 or 0.99982601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.87 or 0.00824243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

