Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Analysts expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to post $2.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the lowest is $2.48 billion. AON reported sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $11.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,757,000 after purchasing an additional 427,479 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,114,000 after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after acquiring an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,406,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $942,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $260.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.04. AON has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $265.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

