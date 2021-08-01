Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Down 19.0% in July

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 26.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

AIV opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

