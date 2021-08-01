APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $45.13 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 8.8% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned approximately 0.19% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $45,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 201,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,413,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

