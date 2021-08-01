APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 15.8% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $48,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.19. 17,250,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,100,928. The firm has a market cap of $528.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

