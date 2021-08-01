APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Buys 2,100 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Align Technology accounts for approximately 8.7% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Align Technology worth $27,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,906,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,612,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,375,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $412,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $18.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $695.80. 967,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,113. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.83 and a 52 week high of $697.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $612.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

