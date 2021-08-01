APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Buys 2,200 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.5% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,138 shares of company stock worth $21,461,064 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $246.39. 5,804,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,334,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.