APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Purchases New Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,852,000. DocuSign comprises approximately 5.1% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.04. 1,406,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $310.51.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.
In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,879 shares of company stock worth $36,508,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
