APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Purchases New Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,852,000. DocuSign comprises approximately 5.1% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.04. 1,406,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $310.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,879 shares of company stock worth $36,508,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

