Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Lifted to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.

APEMY has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Aperam stock remained flat at $$59.89 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.12. Aperam has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

