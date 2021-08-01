Aperture Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aperture Investors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,339 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.48.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $284.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.81. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

