Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $34.69 million and approximately $894,311.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

