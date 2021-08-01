AppCoins (APPC) Trading Up 27.1% This Week

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $16.03 million and approximately $207,974.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,897,155 coins and its circulating supply is 244,897,154 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

