Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s Largest Position

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 8.4% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,052,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $144,104,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.5% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Apple by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 263,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,030,000 after buying an additional 18,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.05. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

