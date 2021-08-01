Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Belmont Capital LLC

Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 9.4% of Belmont Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $22,236,319,000. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.86. 70,440,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,807,920. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.