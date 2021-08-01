Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,328 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 190.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

AMAT stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.93. 8,556,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,265. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

