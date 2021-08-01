Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAOI stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 369,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,010. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $207.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.41 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. Research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

