Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Aptinyx by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aptinyx by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aptinyx by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aptinyx by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on APTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Aptinyx stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $171.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.37. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

