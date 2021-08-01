APY.Finance Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001082 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $16.34 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00101397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00137951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,802.28 or 1.00200574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00833678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,017,243 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

