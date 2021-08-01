APYSwap (APYS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.27 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $2.20 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00046958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00102412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00137080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,042.34 or 0.99962747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.30 or 0.00828827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,622,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.