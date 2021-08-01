AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,466 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Islet Management LP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 947,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 622,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 63.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY bought a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 415.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 59,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 47,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 587,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,716,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 456,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,638 over the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.68.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARG. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

