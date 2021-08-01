AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,386 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Textainer Group worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after purchasing an additional 33,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after purchasing an additional 130,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,035 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Textainer Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 277,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 46,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Textainer Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

TGH opened at $32.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.39. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.