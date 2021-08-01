AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 112,281 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 346.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112,281 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 46.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 603.2% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 905,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 776,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBI shares. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.80 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

