AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 52,057 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 150.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Mesa Air Group worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MESA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MESA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $318.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.10. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Air Group Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

