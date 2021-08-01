AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,632 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of United Natural Foods worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $430,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $4,235,509.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,641.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,514 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,635. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

