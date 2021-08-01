AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,535 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avangrid by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.68. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.23.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

