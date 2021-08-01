AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,483 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 673,742 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $107,004,000 after acquiring an additional 85,981 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,935 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 287,949 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PXD opened at $145.37 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

