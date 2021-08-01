AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,707 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $958.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAHC. Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

