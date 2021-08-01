AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,783 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of PQ Group worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PQ Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PQ Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PQ Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in PQ Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PQ Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PQG opened at $15.56 on Friday. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.46.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PQG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CL King raised their price target on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other PQ Group news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $16,458,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

