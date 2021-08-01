AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,406,000 after buying an additional 69,992 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 79.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,855,000 after buying an additional 1,437,968 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of 2U by 9.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,309,000 after buying an additional 226,849 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of 2U by 5.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,049,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after buying an additional 103,358 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 0.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,078,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,249,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period.

Get 2U alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.00. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.