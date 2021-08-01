AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AngioDynamics worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 196,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 532.60 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

