AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of CTS worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CTS by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 238,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CTS by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 559,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 194,749 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CTS by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 123,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 89,649 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CTS by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

CTS stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.71. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

