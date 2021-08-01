AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 191.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,062,000 after acquiring an additional 85,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $80.69 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

