AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,611,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $367,887.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,878,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,281 shares of company stock worth $5,360,644. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.89. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.03 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

