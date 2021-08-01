AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 170.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,690 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,566 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Fossil Group worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fossil Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,882 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fossil Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,348 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at about $801,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOSL stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.25 million, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.48. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $531,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $123,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,245,837 shares in the company, valued at $40,183,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,899 shares of company stock worth $1,476,836. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

