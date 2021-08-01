AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 178.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Blue Bird worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,054,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 118,285 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 147,716 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,012,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Blue Bird by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLBD opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.06. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $678.75 million, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $386,036.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,899,673.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,566 shares of company stock valued at $770,141. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLBD. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

