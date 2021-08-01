AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,167,000 after buying an additional 278,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after buying an additional 46,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after buying an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 469,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after buying an additional 27,417 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSE opened at $54.36 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

In other news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

