AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,207 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of XPEL worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $92.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $2,062,515.00. Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,782 shares of company stock valued at $20,781,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPEL shares. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

