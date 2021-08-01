AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of The Shyft Group worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after buying an additional 915,461 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,855,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 236,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 169,786 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 571,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after buying an additional 144,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 191,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $39.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHYF. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,400 over the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

