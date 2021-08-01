AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,932 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after buying an additional 4,026,498 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after buying an additional 2,045,980 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,165,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $24,978,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

NYSE:BE opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.