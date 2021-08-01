AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,981 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

IRTC opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.47.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

