AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 37,742 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,742 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Caleres worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 785.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $24.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $947.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,868.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,835 shares of company stock worth $1,056,613. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

