AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 9,266 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Knowles worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Knowles by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Knowles by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

