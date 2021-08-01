Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Aramark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Aramark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aramark by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Aramark by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.36.

Aramark stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. Aramark has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

