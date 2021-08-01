Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,213 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

ABR opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 22.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.91.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

