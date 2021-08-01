ArdCoin Reaches Market Cap of $18.47 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $18.47 million and $35,892.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0665 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ArdCoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00054706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.32 or 0.00795495 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00039945 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

