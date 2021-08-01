Ares Commercial Real Estate’s (ACRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by BTIG Research in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $16.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

ACRE stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,333. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 10,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 89,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.