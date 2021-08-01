Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Tops $0.0241 on Top Exchanges

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 50.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $460,705.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00045787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00102373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00137250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,847.59 or 1.00141141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.98 or 0.00834309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,409,776 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

