Ares Protocol Price Tops $0.0246 on Top Exchanges (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $542,866.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00043737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00102715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00133721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,698.14 or 1.00000286 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.28 or 0.00825648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,409,776 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

