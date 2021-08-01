ArGoApp (ARGO) Price Up 64.3% This Week

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One ArGoApp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the US dollar. ArGoApp has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00100954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00134760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,893.01 or 1.00003786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002541 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.28 or 0.00822362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

